Infectious Disease Specialist Urges Vaccinations

By Victoria Gray

Writer

Six Nations community members are urged to get a vaccine because it’s the best defense against severe illness due to COVID-19.

Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist from the University of Toronto and the Toronto general Hospital, answered community members questions at Six Nations Elected Council’s general council meeting on January 11.

“But really, the best thing you can do to protect yourself and those around you is to get the vaccine,” he said. “Every single country around the world, every single country on the planet has almost identical data… If you want to reduce your risk of getting sick, landing in the hospital, or dying… You’re way less likely to get sick enough to go to hospital or end up in ICU and die from COVID-19.”

Community members were encouraged to watch the meeting live streamed on Facebook and comment questions they wanted to ask Bogoch.

He was asked if the Omicron variant is miler than the other variants and less people are getting severely ill, why are the restrictions coming back? If the variant causes flu-like symptoms why is it so serious?

Bogoch said COVID-19 is very serious and no one can predict how one person to the next will react to the virus and because Omicron is extremely contagious a huge amount of people are getting sick and a small percentage of a lot of people, is a lot for hospitals to deal with. The Canadian Healthcare system is not equipped to deal with the large number of hospitalizations.

He pointed out that the flu is a very serious illness as well, “some people think it’s the sniffles, it’s not.” He said around 3,500 Canadians die from the influenza every year and people are encouraged to get a flu shot annually.

When asked if the COVID-19 vaccine would become an annual shot, or if future variants would continue to become more mild he said he didn’t know and no one can know what’s coming at this point.

“I don’t know, there’s nothing to guarantee it will be more mild, it actually doesn’t have to be that way,” he said. “So, I don’t know what next variant is going to be.”

A community member asked how many times they could reuse an N95 mask and Bogoch said as many times as they wanted, bu to remember it’s a paper product and would degrade over time. If it looks clean and there is no visible damage it’s fine to reuse.

When asked why a third or even fourth COVID-19 vaccine was necessary he said a wasn’t exactly necessary, but it gives people more protection than two and that fourth doses are only being offered to the most immunocompromised in the community because their bodies may need it to fuel an adequate immune response.

When asked what people can do to naturally boost their immune systems he said get the appropriate amount of sleep, eat a balanced diet and exercise daily.

“Vitamin C, D in a head to head comparison they don’t work. We wish they, it would be wonderful,” he said. “I don’t work for pharmaceutical company, we wish there was a simple cheap remedy… It doesn’t hurt you to take minerals and supplements as long as it’d not hurting your wallet. Get the vaccine.”

For those who are reluctant to get the vaccine because of religious reasons or because the vaccine wasn’t tested properly said every major religious leader in the world has told their followers to get the vaccine, including the pope. He also said the conspiracy theories were unfounded and people know a vaccine is a dead version of any virus that triggers an immune response that the body can remember and use to fight off a real infection.

“The bizarre conspiracy theories… it’s just meaningless semantics. We know exactly what the ingredients are,” he said.

Councillor Nathan Wright told community members during his new daily COVID-19 radio update on CKRZ FM 103.9 that Bogoch would join him for another session of community questions through a radio call-in show on Friday, Jan. 14.

