Six Nations Elected Council steps up in COVID fight

By Victoria Gray

Writer

As COVID-19 spikes across the province and the territory Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) plans to put new measures in place to help mitigate the impacts including bringing in the Red Cross.

Elected Chief Mark Hill was absent from the general council meeting on January 11 and Councillor Nathan Wright has stepped up amid several COVID-19 outbreaks in the community to plan, give daily radio updates and bring experts into the community to help.

“We are aware and working through a number of strategies to deal with the recent outbreaks that have been reported at Iroquois Lodge ODG and our other service providers, inclusive of that is the shelters. We certainly recognize that our most vulnerable are in these areas and experiencing this current outbreak due to the surge of the Omicron virus and the council has been working tirelessly from Friday to today to come up with a robust strategy to respond,” he said.

The outbreak at the lodge currently includes 30 residents who are largely asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms. All residents have received a third dose of the vaccine and staff are double vaccinated.

The outbreak at Ganohkwasra Family Assault Support Services has ended and they have reopened for regular service.

That strategy includes calling in he Red Cross to help with staffing shortages at the lodge and in other areas.

Nathan said council will also bring in experts and others who can help Six Nations come up with a more well-rounded strategy.

In the meantime they plan to mobilize the health bus to give COVID-19 vaccines in more convenient locations for community members, or even going to people’s homes.

As staffing compliments dwindle they will redeploy as many staff as possible to fill in the gaps as well as ask retired nurses, students or PSW’s to help out.

They also plan to roll out a more effective communications strategy with weekly printed updates mailed to people’s homes, a daily radio update, more social media posts and much more.

“We know we need to do better and we will do better. There are a number of crisis situations going on within the community and we want ensure the community chief and council is working diligently to come up with a robust response to make sure our most vulnerable are protected form this very dangerous variant going around,” he said.

Wright told the community on Jan. 12, that as of Jan. 10 there were 75 active cases on the territory, but he said those numbers may be much higher because COVID-19 tests are taking five to seven days to process and send out results.

SNEC is working to purchase enough N95 masks for every community member and is also working to ensure the community has rapid tests for everyone. They have ordered 3,000 kits with five tests in each kit and have received some, but are waiting to ensure emergency staff and healthcare/congregate settings have what they need to protect the vulnerable before distributing to community.

SNEC recently moved to leave behind its colour coded alert system and align with Ontario’s COVID-19 response with two exceptions, school openings and closures will not follow the province and residents don’t need to show proof of vaccine to enter businesses.

For more information, to book a test or to book a vaccine visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca or call the assessment centre at 1-855-977-7737. Vaccines are by appointment or walk-in at the Dajoh Youth and Elder Centre.

If you are experiencing mental health concerns call the Six Nations Crisis line 24 hours a day seven days a week at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204.

