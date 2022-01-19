Local News
Six Nations firefighters and paramedics handed out COVID-19 test kits

January 19, 2022 54 views
Six Nations firefighters and paramedics handed out COVID-19 test kits at the arena Tuesday Jan., 18. The handout caused traffic jams and long lineups down Fourth Line and onto Chiefswood Road with some motorists reporting waiting in line for more than 30 minutes to get the kit. Limited supplies were available. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

Six Nations firefighters and paramedics handed out COVID-19 test kits at the arena Tuesday Jan., 18. The handout caused traffic jams and long lineups down Fourth Line and onto Chiefswood Road with some motorists reporting waiting in line for more than 30 minutes to get the kit. Limited supplies were available. (Photos by Jim C. Powless)

