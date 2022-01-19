Six Nations Grand River Development Corp CEO hits the spotlight again

By Victoria Gray Writer The Grand River Development Corporation has refinanced a loan for its stake in a wind farm to save money. It’s one of the many moves that has helped put its president and CEO, Matt Jamieson in the spotlight Vancity Community Investment Bank (VCIB) and Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) announced the $31 million refinancing loan for the 230 MW Niagara Region Wind Farm in November “The savings brought about through this refinancing, will directly enhance our ability to fund our community priorities, all of which are geared to the collective benefit of the entire Six Nations community,” Jamieson said SNGRDC took on a 50 per cent share of the 77-turbine wind farm with developer Boralex Inc. in 2016. At the time Six…



