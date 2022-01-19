Local News
ticker

Who owns Brantford…?

January 19, 2022 49 views

By Lynda Powless Writer Trevor Bomberry may not be wrong. At least as far as a massive Six Nations land rights claim to 900,000 square miles of southwestern Ontario he is. The Six Nations land defender took over a former city golf course in October 2021 claiming the lands are unceded Six Nations lands and Brantford failed to consult with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) on any plans for the lands. Last week the 48-year old was charged with break and enter, and mischief . The lands the Arrowdale Golf Course sit on are part of the “so called” 1830 surrender of the Brantford Town Plot, says Lonny Bomberry, Six Nations Director of Lands (no relation). And while Mayor Davis may claim the city has had control of the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

New TV business competition invites Indigenous entrepreneurs into the ‘Bears’ Lair’

January 19, 2022 24

VANCOUVER – A new reality show is inviting Indigenous entrepreneurs to pitch their businesses to a…

Read more
National News

Ottawa and First Nations in P.E.I. sign agreement to establish national park reserve 

January 19, 2022 17

LENNOX ISLAND, P.E.I.- Parks Canada signed a provisional agreement today with two First Nations to establish…

Read more