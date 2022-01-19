Who owns Brantford…?

By Lynda Powless Writer Trevor Bomberry may not be wrong. At least as far as a massive Six Nations land rights claim to 900,000 square miles of southwestern Ontario he is. The Six Nations land defender took over a former city golf course in October 2021 claiming the lands are unceded Six Nations lands and Brantford failed to consult with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) on any plans for the lands. Last week the 48-year old was charged with break and enter, and mischief . The lands the Arrowdale Golf Course sit on are part of the “so called” 1830 surrender of the Brantford Town Plot, says Lonny Bomberry, Six Nations Director of Lands (no relation). And while Mayor Davis may claim the city has had control of the…
