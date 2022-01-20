Dakota Tipi First Nation takes first steps in identifying bodies around former Residential School sites

By Marc Lalonde

The federal government will step into fund a steering committee from Dakota Tipi First Nation in Manitoba as that community begins the long, arduous and painful process of gravesite documenting and commemoration of bodies found around five former Residential Schools in Manitoba.

The Survivor-led steering committee will develop protocols to help guide the identification and commemoration of the children from the Dakota Tipi Nation who were taken from their families and never returned from Residential Schools in Portage la Prairie, Sandy Bay, Assiniboia, Brandon, and Fort Alexander.

Dakota Tipi Chief Eric Pashe said the time has come for his people to examine the tragedies of the past and for truth to finally be told about the horrors often faced by Indigenous children in the Residential School system.

“This is a historic time for the Dakota people. The time has now come for our history to be properly told. It’s time for us to honour the first child who ever went to Residential School, Inkabah, who was a Dakota girl. It’s time to gather around our Elders, our Survivors, our Children, our people. It’s time to honour their memories, to acknowledge this, and to do so in ceremony,” he said.

“The time has now come for us to get on the strong pathway and to move forward for all of our people. The time has now come for the truths to be told and however difficult these may be. Together, with the Crown, with the Government of Canada, with all Canadians and all of our people, we can do this and, in a good way, we will.”

The Dakota Tipi nation is located about 80 km west of Winnipeg.

The funding agreement between the Dakota Tipi Nation and the federal government will be doled out over three years from the

Residential School Children’s Community Support Funding Program to support the Dakota Tipi Nation’s plans to initiate the research of church and Hudson Bay Company records, Library and Archives Canada, St. Boniface Archives, National Centre of Truth and Reconciliation school records, and the National Air Photo Library to assess the number of children who may have attended the Residential Schools and to locate possible unmarked burial sites.

Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller said the government will support the important work being undertaken by the Dakota Tipi Nation.

“The leadership of the Dakota Tipi First Nation has worked tirelessly to ensure that the community is in a good position to begin the important and difficult work of searching archival records and undertaking fieldwork to investigate five former residential schools in Manitoba,” he said. “Canada and all Canadians support the Residential School Survivor project, which will be guided by a Survivor-led steering committee — to contribute to the healing of Survivors and community of Dakota Tipi First Nation.”

