Brantford man charged in police chase through Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT FIRST NATION-A Brantford man was charged after a police chase that started at a gas station on Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

On January 14 around 6:12 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment was contacted by a nearby police service to continue investigating locating a stolen vehicle that was headed toward Haldimand County.

OPP found that vehicle and a second stolen vehicle at a gas station in Mississaugas Credit First Nation, but when the drivers saw police they fled.

Police attempted to stop the vehicles as one struck an OPP cruiser causing substantial damage.

OPP did not pursue.

At 8:54 a.m. one of the vehicles was found at home outside of Haldimand. 23-year-old Logan Anderson, from Brantford was arrested and transported back to Haldimand where he was charged with flight from peace officer, dangerous operation of a vehicle and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released pending a court appearance.

