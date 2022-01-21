Brantford man faces arson charge

BRANTFORD-City police have charged a local man after an arson investigation Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Police were called in by the Brantford Fire Department Jan., 19 at approximately 12:00 a.m., in regards to an arson investigation.

The Brantford Fire Department extinguished a fire at a location near Wellington Street and Clarence Street, where it appeared that a large amount of garbage and recycling had been ignited, causing property damage. Police identified a suspect who was found in a nearby Darling Street parking garage.

The accused was subsequently arrested for Arson contrary to the Criminal Code. Additionally, information was received by police to indicate that the accused was in violation of two separate release orders.

As a result of the investigation, Jesse Richard Jukes, 27, of Brantford, was charged with the following Criminal Code violations:

Arson

Failure to Comply with Undertaking x 2

The accused was held for bail.

