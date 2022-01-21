National News
Brantford man faces arson charge

January 21, 2022 98 views

BRANTFORD-City police have charged a local man after an arson investigation  Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Police were called in by the Brantford Fire Department Jan., 19 at  approximately 12:00 a.m., in regards to an arson investigation.

The Brantford Fire Department extinguished a fire at a location near Wellington Street and Clarence Street, where it appeared that a large amount of garbage and recycling had been ignited, causing property damage. Police identified a suspect who was found in a nearby Darling Street parking garage.

The accused was subsequently arrested for Arson contrary to the Criminal Code. Additionally, information was received by police to indicate that the accused was in violation of two separate release orders.

As a result of the investigation, Jesse Richard Jukes, 27, of Brantford, was charged with the following Criminal Code violations:

  • Arson
  • Failure to Comply with Undertaking x 2

The accused was held for bail.

 

 

 

 

 

 

