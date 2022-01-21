Habitat for Humanity seeks family for new Yellowknife home

By Sarah Sibley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Habitat for Humanity N.W.T. has opened its application process for a family to live in the next home to be built by the charity in Yellowknife.

To qualify for the program, applicants must be Canadian citizens, have children under the age of 18 living at home, and spend more than 30 per cent of their monthly income on housing costs.

Applicants must also have lived in the N.W.T. for at least two years, have one adult in the home who works full-time year-round, and have a good credit rating.

The selected family will be required to undergo homeownership training and complete 500 hours of volunteer work.

The location of the Yellowknife home is still being determined.

The lot for the build will be donated by the City of Yellowknife.

“Habitat for Humanity is looking forward to providing a decent, affordable home to a Yellowknife family,” Dave Hurley, president of Habitat for Humanity N.W.T., was quoted as saying in a Wednesday news release.

“Habitat’s path to homeownership requires hard work and dedication, but our partner families have told us the hard work is worth it to have a place to call their own.”

Four 30-minute online information sessions will be held for those looking to apply.

Applications must be submitted by February 28 either online or via paper form.

The organization’s second build this year will be in Hay River. Application information for that project has yet to be released.

In December, Habitat for Humanity N.W.T. handed over the keys for its Yellowknife and Dettah projects to the Lafferty and Charlo families.

Sarah Sibley is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the CABIN RADIO. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada

