Six Nations COVID-19 cases jump in a single day

By Victoria Gray

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-COVID-19 cases have jumped by more than 40 in a day.

As of Thursday, January 20 there were 139 active cases on the territory, an increase of 44 since January 19. There are 289 people in self-isolation who either have symptoms or were in contact with a positive case. Over the last seven days 105 people have tested positive for COVID-19, but of those 38 people tested positive on January 20 and six people self-reported a positive rapid antigen test result. Between January 17 and 20, 27 people self-reported a positive COVID-19 case via rapid antigen test.

There are currently eight community members in the hospital, an increase of two from the day prior. There have been no new deaths leaving the total number of community members lost at 18.

Six Nations has had a total of 1,385 cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Under half of the COVID-19 tests on Six Nations are coming back positive, which is an improvement.

On January 21 Six Nations Health Services released an update that showed cases on Six Nations have risen, but 47 per cent of polymerase chain reaction (PRC) tests given at the Six Nations Assessment Centre have come back positive in the last seven days, but thats down from 69 per cent positivity on January 17.

Six Nations Health Services will also no longer be tracking the positivity rates per 100,000 people in neighbouring communities because they have stopped testing the entire population, while Six Nations continues to offer testing to community members.

Vaccination rates have risen to 50 per cent of people with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 55 per cent with one dose.

Ontario reported 7,165 new cases, but that is an underestimate due to testing criteria.

“Due to changes in the availability of testing, driven by increasing COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant, case counts in this report are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario. As such, data should be interpreted with caution,” Health Ontario’s daily epidemiology report said.

The province also reported 4,114 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 590 in ICU’s. There were also 62 new deaths logged. The death toll in the province is now 10,865

The Brant Community Health System (BCHS) which includes the Brantford General Hospital and the Willett urgent-care centre in Paris, reported 66 COVID patients in hospital, with five in critical care. It recorded its 40th death this week.

The province announced COVID-19 measures and restrictions will ease as of January 31 at 12:01 a.m. Six Nations moved to follow the provincials measures the month, but there is no word on if the new restrictions will apply to community members.

The limit for social gatherings will increase to 10 people in doors and 25 people outdoors. Capacity will increase to 50 per cent for Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments without dance facilities, retail stores, shopping malls, fitness facilities, gyms, meeting and even spaces. Cinemas, recreational amenities like amusement arks, casinos, bingo halls, galleries etc. Religious services, rites and ceremonies will also increase to 50 per cent capacity. Spectator sports, concerts and theatres can also operate at 50 per cent capacity or 500 people, which ever is smaller.

Proof of vaccination with the QR code will be be required off reserve, you do not need it at on reserve businesses or restaurants. .

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like a headache, loss of taste, cold or flu-like symptoms book a COVID-19 test at the Assessment Centre online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Six Nations members are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-227-9288.

For anyone struggling and in need of support, the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day seven days a week at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204.

