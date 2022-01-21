Six Nations Police nab speeder hitting 100km through Ohsweken

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police stopped a man going more than 100 km an hour in the village of Ohsweken.

On January 16 Six Nations Police were on routine patrol on Fourth Line Road and say a black pickup truck going eastbound away from the village. Police employed the radar antenna and it showed the truck was going more than twice the posted 50 km/h speed limit.

Police charged an unnamed man with stunt driving – speeding by more than 40 or more km/h in a zone less than 80 km/h and speeding.

A woman from Alberta was charged with failure to comply after a car accident on Six Nations.

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-On January 14, Six Nations Police received a call about a single vehicle collision near a Fifth Line Road address. When police arrived they found a man and woman on the side of the road and a car in the ditch. The vehicles front end was destroyed and all of the airbags had been deployed.

While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle police discovered the woman was driving and noticed signs of alcohol intoxication. When asked to supply a breath sample, she refused.

Myka Burning, 41 from Edmonton, Alberta was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand.

