Ontario Lowers Electricity Rates Until February 7 

The Ontario government is reducing the price of electricity for the next three weeks. The move will see prices frozen at 8.2 cents/ kilowatt hour or half the on-peak rate for 24 hours/ day until February 7.

“The off-peak rate, which is less than half the on-peak rate will provide immediate savings as Ontarians spend more time at home and work together to slow the spread of the Omicron variant,”

Energy Minister Todd Smith said. The decrease will apply to both Time of-Use and tiered plans. Residents don’t need to do anything to take advantage of the decrease.

The decrease is in addition to the Ontario Electricity Rebate program (OER). That program provides up to 17% rebate on electricity costs for customers including farms, households and small businesses. Eligible customers will continue to benefit from the rate cut while off-peak price is in place.

Ontario entered into a modified step two of its COVID-19 framework, expected to last until January 31. The province unveiled its reopening strategy expected to last until mid-March.

For more information on the Ontario Electricity Rebate (OER) visit the province’s website:

https://www.ontario.ca/page/find-programs-reduce-electricity-bill

