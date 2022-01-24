Patrolling Kanesatake for elders’ safety

By Laurence Brisson Dubreuil

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

“Let us do the worrying for them.”

Kane Montour wants community elders to hear this message and know that volunteers are just a phone call away.

When rumours about attempted break-ins began to flood the Kanesatake community Facebook group, Montour quickly saw an opportunity for him and other Kanehsata’kehro:non men to offer support.

“Our main goal is to serve the elders in whatever best way we can,” he explained. “Of course there are things police officers and paramedics might do that I’m not qualified to, but if I can help point them the right way to a house, then I’ll make myself useful there.”

In the last 10 days, Montour, along with a handful of other volunteers, have been patrolling the residential streets of the community.

Driving along a set route with specifically requested check-in points where elders live, the team has been offering an extra level of security for Kanehsata’kehro:non.

“I live alone also next to my mother’s and I feel a lot safer now that there is a community patrol,” said Anne Richard. “It’s a great initiative for our community.”

On New Year’s Eve, Richard’s mother was frightened when an individual showed up on her doorstep, repeatedly knocking while asking the 80-year-old woman to open her door.

“Since then, she had been so scared and shaken up,” said her daughter. “But now with Kanesatake starting a patrol, she can feel safe again.”

The initiative has been applauded by many who view this as a powerful demonstration of community support.

“I like to see the younger people step up like that,” said John Harding. “I did it in the past,I’m a little aging now, but we did similar things in our days. It’s really nice to see them take the initiative.”

With that said, Harding said he believed more should be done at the level of the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) to ensure the safety of all residents.

While work is still underway to establish a local security service, MCK elected member Teiawenniserate Tomlinson said options are still being looked at.

“We are still continuing to secure funding for our current perimeter security team to expand on their capacity,” said Tomlinson, who also volunteered his assistance to the patrolling team.

“We are exploring other potential avenues such as partnerships in delivering public safety services, we are looking to bring viable solutions to the table that could be more easily attainable in the short term.”

As the days grow longer and the cold weather settles in, Montour is committed to getting back to his roots by watching out for his people and especially community elders.

“They’re done their time on this earth and deserve to be comfortable, at ease and peaceful,” he said. “Once we start coming to a point where our elders are scared to even sleep, I’m not going to sit around and do nothing.”

Laurence Brisson Dubreuil s a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Eastern Door . The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada

Add Your Voice