Six Nations Survivor Secretariat to receive $10 million in funding for search for missing children

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Ottawa has stepped in to fund the Six Nations Survivor Secretariat’s (SNSS) search for unmarked graves at the former Mohawk Institute Residential School with just over $10 million in funds.

Kimberly Murray, Executive Lead for the Survivors’ Secretariat and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced Monday, Jan., 24, 2022 the SNSS will receive $10,259,975 funding over three years from the Residential Schools Missing Children – Community Support Funding program.

“The truth of our experiences must be told, and this highlights the importance of why this work must be Survivor led. Our voices must be heard as we begin the work related to unmarked burials,” Sherlene Bomberry, a member of the Survivors’ Secretariat Board of Directors.

The federal government is working with residential school survivors, Indigenous leaders as well as families and communities to tackle “historical wrongs” and the “lasting physical, emotional, mental and spiritual harms related to the legacy of residential schools,” a statement released Monday said.

Part of the commitment to address those wrongs includes locating and commemorate missing children who attended residential schools and the generational trauma it caused. These actions further the federal government’s efforts to address and respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action 72 to 76.

“Six Nations of the Grand River, those who attended the institution, and their families, deserve to find out the truth, and we remain committed to supporting those

efforts as they work toward healing and closure,” Minister Miller said.

Murray said the funding was already secured before the election in September, 2021. When the writ dropped and an election was called the secretariat had to wait until the election and ministers were in place to make the announcement. The funds have already been flowing to the secretariat and Murray said it has allowed them to purchase the ground penetrating radar machines and LIDAR machines, as well as training people to use the equipment and hiring the document collection company.

“It’s a significant start for us and I think the survivors were pleased to receive it it has allowed us to get up and running quite quickly. They did not put us through the ringer like Ontario and they’ve been quite collaborative and the funding has been flexible,” Murray said.

The secretariat will receive $5 million a year for two years and $2.7 million the third year, but the funding will roll to the next year if not used.

The Survivors’ Secretariat was started in 2021 after 215 unmarked graves of children were discovered at the former Kamloops Residential School in B.C. It plans to work with survivors and communities to locate, document, map, maintain and commemorate burials from the Mush Hole and it’s more than 500 acre property.

Murray has previously said survivors are reaching out to other communities where they know children were taken and brought to the Mohawk Institute so they can also have input and to make sure all work is done a culturally responsible way.

“This funding is an important step in the journey to bring our lost children home. I would like to thank Minister Miller for the Government’s aid in this important work as we continue to seek justice for Survivors. Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council remains committed to supporting the mandate of the Survivors’ Secretariat and will continue to collaborate with all levels of government as the investigation continues,” elected Six Nations Chief Mark Hill said in a statement.

To date more than 7,000 unmarked graves have been identified at former residential schools in Canada. Murray has previously said that so far, the records indicate there were at least 59 students who died at the Mohawk Institute during its 136 years of operation, but there is no record of where they are buried.

Murray is working to finalize a memorandum of understanding with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation to access more than 15,000 records pertaining to the institution.

On August 10, 2021, the federal government announced approximately $320 million in funding support for Indigenous communities to utilize the knowledge of survivors to search the grounds of more than 100 residential schools across the country and to commemorate those lives as well as provide support for survivors and their families.

So far they’ve pledged $116.8 million to First Nation, Inuit and Métis Survivors, their families and communities.

“Addressing the harms suffered by Survivors, their families and communities is at the heart of reconciliation and is essential to renewing and rebuilding relationships with Indigenous Peoples, governments, and all Canadians,” a statement from the secretariat said.

A Police Task Force including the Ontario Provincial Police, Six Nations Police and Brantford Police Services came together in 2021 to investigate the deaths of children while attending the Mohawk Institute as a criminal offence. Their work is also overseen by the Survivors’ Secretariat.

In November 2021 the Ontario government offered the Secretariat $400,000 over three years, when Murray asked for $8 million a year. Six Nations Elected Council also gave $1 million to help get the secretariat started.

After months of negotiating the province as raised its offer to $700,000, but it’s still not enough and Murray says, they haven’t made it as easy as the federal government to negotiate.

“[Their] commitment continues to be lacklustre. A representative from the Secretariat met with Ontario a couple times now prior to the holidays about equitable funding,” she said. “$700,000, but again just it’s kind of not equitable funding. It’s what they are giving to all 18 communities or schools whether they’ve asked for it or not.”

Murray says she’s already looking for more funding opportunities, including fundraising.

Those who are struggling can call the 24-hour National Indian Residential School Crisis Line for support at 1-866-925-4419. It offers former residential school students emotional and crisis referral services.

Indigenous Peoples can also use the Hope for Wellness Help Line by phone at 1-855-242-3310 or online chat at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

For those who may have information that could help the secretariat in their mission to bring justice to the children and families of residential school attendees call the police tip line at 1-888-523-8587.

For more information about the secretariat visit https://www.survivorssecretariat.ca/.

Add Your Voice