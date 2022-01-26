Brantford police arrest man in weapons investigation

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police arrested a 23-year-old man after an early morning weapons investigation forced two schools to Hold and Secure.

At approximately 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Brantford Police Service started an investigation into weapons related offenses near Sheridan and Rawdon Streets.

During the investigation King George School and Holy Cross Elementary School were both put in a “precautionary” hold and secure, while the police emergency response team searched the area.

Just after 12:30 p.m., police located the 23-year-old man from Brantford, near the intersection of Colborne Street He was taken into custody, but the investigation continues and Police are still working in the area, but there is no immediate risk to the public. The Brantford Police Service would like to thank the area residents, students, parents and impacted schools for their patience and cooperation as officers worked to ensure their safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113. Anonymous information can be provided to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

