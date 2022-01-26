Local News
ticker

Housing expansion to begin on Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

January 26, 2022 49 views

By Victoria Gray Writer Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) is building up its housing stock for members. The Townline Estates phase one expansion on MCFN is set to begin on February 1 and members who live in close proximity are asked to keep their distance as contractor Sierra Construction brings heavy equipment and machinery on and off the site, for their own safety. MCFN elected council is also asking drivers to reduce their speed as they go through the construction zone. The Townline Road Estates housing complex on New Credit Road, expansion, phase one project will include three additional five-plex rental units, a building for a store and six additional homes. They will expand Townline Road to accommodate the houses and parking lots for the five-plex units as…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford police arrest man in weapons investigation

January 26, 2022 21

BRANTFORD, ONT-Brantford Police arrested a 23-year-old man after an early morning weapons investigation forced two schools…

Read more
National News

Buffalo make us better human beings 

January 26, 2022 14

By Shari Narine  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter `You keep asking us what do we want and…

Read more