Housing expansion to begin on Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

By Victoria Gray Writer Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) is building up its housing stock for members. The Townline Estates phase one expansion on MCFN is set to begin on February 1 and members who live in close proximity are asked to keep their distance as contractor Sierra Construction brings heavy equipment and machinery on and off the site, for their own safety. MCFN elected council is also asking drivers to reduce their speed as they go through the construction zone. The Townline Road Estates housing complex on New Credit Road, expansion, phase one project will include three additional five-plex rental units, a building for a store and six additional homes. They will expand Townline Road to accommodate the houses and parking lots for the five-plex units as…



