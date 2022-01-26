LaForme’s work ethic being praised in the nation’s capital

By Sam Laskaris Writer Though he’s turning 19 in a couple of weeks, Steve LaForme is still a rookie in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). LaForme, a member of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, is a forward with the Ottawa 67’s. LaForme had originally hoped that the 2020-21 season would be his rookie campaign in the OHL. But the league’s entire year was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, LaForme, who is an even 6-foot and 200-pounds, is still getting adjusted to life now as a first-year player in the 20-team league. The pandemic, however, continues to have a major impact on the circuit. That’s because LaForme and his teammates are only playing against the nine other Eastern Conference squads in the OHL during regular…