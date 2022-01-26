Slider
LaForme’s work ethic being praised in the nation’s capital

January 26, 2022 44 views
Oshawa 67’s Steven Laforme (Photos by Valerie Wutti)

By Sam Laskaris Writer Though he’s turning 19 in a couple of weeks, Steve LaForme is still a rookie in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). LaForme, a member of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, is a forward with the Ottawa 67’s. LaForme had originally hoped that the 2020-21 season would be his rookie campaign in the OHL. But the league’s entire year was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, LaForme, who is an even 6-foot and 200-pounds, is still getting adjusted to life now as a first-year player in the 20-team league. The pandemic, however, continues to have a major impact on the circuit. That’s because LaForme and his teammates are only playing against the nine other Eastern Conference squads in the OHL during regular…

