Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation expanding local school

By Victoria Gray Writer Lloyd S. King Elementary School will get a facelift and expansion next month. The Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) announced on January 24 that work will begin the expansion project, at the school on New Credit Road, the first week of February and is aimed at developing a rich cultural experience in an inviting environment. The 1,752 square metre indoor expansion will include an addition at each end of the existing building, a new entrance and renovations to the inside of the school. The expansion will provide more classroom space, a cafeteria and a child care centre. The project will also include outdoor playground renovations, a parking lot expansion and upgrades to the driveway. The expansion is funded by Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), the…



