Six Nations Police stop man travelling 100 km in Ohsweken

January 26, 2022 441 views

Six Nations Police stopped a man going more than 100 km an hour in the village of Ohsweken. On January 16 Six Nations Police were on routine patrol on Fourth Line Road and say a black pickup truck going eastbound away from the village. Police employed the radar antenna and it showed the truck was going more than twice the posted 50 km/h speed limit. Police charged an unnamed man with stunt driving – speeding by more than 40 or more km/h in a zone less than 80 km/h and speeding. A woman from Alberta was charged with failure to comply after a car accident on Six Nations. On January 14, Six Nations Police received a call about a single vehicle collision near a Fifth Line Road address. When police…

