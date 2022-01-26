Six Nations residents can hire independent contractors to install water lines

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations residents attempting to hook up to new water lines will have the option to hire an independent contractor. On January 24 Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) Political Liaison Committee approved the water main extension project on Onondaga Road between Fourth and Fifth Line’s inclusion to run water lines to property lines. This was initially approved at the Business and Infrastructure Committee on January 12, but was differed at General Finance Committee because some councillors didn’t understand how the motion was written. Councillor Wendy Johnson thought the way the motion was written was confusing and needed clarification before moving forward. “This doesn’t jive for me,” she said. When I read the resolution, it’s all about the need of Grand River Economic Development Trust not to…



