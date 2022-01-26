Six Nations to receive $10 million to search Mohawk Institute grounds

Six Nations Survivor’s Secretariat to receive $10 million to search for missing children at former Mohawk Institute By Victoria Gray Writer SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Ottawa has stepped in to fund the Six Nations Survivor Secretariat’s (SNSS) search for unmarked graves at the former Mohawk Institute Residential School. On January 24 Kimberly Murray, Executive Lead for the Survivors’ Secretariat and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced $10,259,975 funding over three years from the Residential Schools Missing Children – Community Support Funding program. “The truth of our experiences must be told, and this highlights the importance of why this work must be Survivor led. Our voices must be heard as we begin the work related to unmarked burials,” Sherlene Bomberry, a member of the Survivors’ Secretariat Board of…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice