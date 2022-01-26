Editorial
There was a “knowing” and now the children will come home

January 26, 2022 24 views

There is nothing more compelling that evokes a more powerful sadness than looking over manicured grounds knowing that under it lies a terrible secret that touches your soul. There isn’t anyone that can now stand, looking over the grounds of the former Mohawk Institute Residential School or any Indigenous residential school grounds, and not shudder at the possibility that underneath the surface may lie missing or forgotten children. Now, that story will be able to be told. It may seem like a long time coming but communities across the country, now including Six Nations, are finally getting word that dollars to find the children, to search the grounds of residential schools are coming. Six Nations is the latest in a number of communities to learn help is on the way…

