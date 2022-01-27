COVID 19 numbers take slight dip in First Nations communities

By Marc Lalonde

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

In what can be seen as promising news, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Indigenous communities from coast to coast to coast has taken a slight dip this week, Indigenous Services Canada reported.

There are 5,097 new active cases currently ongoing in First Nations communities across Canada, down from 5,160 last week, while the number of hospitalizations and deaths sadly climbed again.

Thirteen more deaths were also added to the toll of lives lost to the virus and its complications. The death toll rose again to 588 lives lost to the virus since the pandemic began, up from last week’s 575.

In addition, another 2,544 Indigenous people are in hospital with COVID-19, up 30 from last week. The statistics furnished make no mention of how many of those are secondary infections.

The statistics remain a serious concern as the virus takes hold in First Nations, Metis and Inuit communities, thanks to the fears surrounding the Omicron and Delta variants of the virus. To that end, ISC has sent human and fiscal resources to a number of Indigenous communities to help in the vaccination and treatment efforts.

Many provinces have enacted new health and public safety restrictions in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, largely spurred by the fears about the Omicron variant, which is spreading quickly in communities from coast to coast to coast.

In a statement last Thursday, Indigenous Services Canada indicated that of the 66,076 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 4,898 cases are the Omicron variant.

ISC reports the rate of reported active cases of COVID-19 in First Nations people in Indigenous communities was going down since mid-January 2021 and reached its lowest point during the first week of August at 84.2 cases per 100,000. Since then, it started to rise again and is currently 590.1 per 100,000 or 70 percent the respective rate in the general Canadian population.

There is some positive news, however – the COVID-19 case fatality rate among First Nations people living on a reserve is 77 percent of the case fatality rate in the general Canadian population, while 94 percent of First Nations people living on reserve who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

As of January 19, over 85 percent of individuals aged 12 and over in First Nation, Inuit and territorial communities have received a second dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine. With the recent approval of pediatric vaccines, over 40 percent of kids aged 5 to 11 have received at lease one dose.

ISC urges everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are able to.

In the event that First Nations and Inuit individuals need to travel out of their community to get to their vaccination appointment, the travel will be covered by non-insured health benefits, ISC said.

With the cold weather installed comfortably for the time being, officials are encouraging those as-yet-unvaccinated individuals to get the vaccine, booster shots and to help curb the continued spread of the virus. Hand-washing, social distancing and wearing masks are all paramount when social distance can’t be maintained.

Marc Lalonde is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the IORI:WASE. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

