Six Nations COVID-19 results drop as test backlogs level out

By Victoria Gray

Writer

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Ontario laboratories experienced a backlog of PCR COVID-19 tests at the end of January, but have caught up.

A statement from Six Nations Health said the back log caused test results to take longer than previously thought, but all test results should be available on the Provincial website now.

“Please self-isolate at home while awaiting test results and do not attend areas with vulnerable individuals, especially while symptomatic,” the statement said.

Six Nations families are mourning the loss of another community member due to complication from COVID-19.

The number of Six Nations deaths listed online rose to 19 Six Nations people on January 21.

There are currently 77 active cases of COVID-19 on the territory and 137 people in self-isolation, who either have symptoms or were in contact with a positive case.

There are seven community members in the hospital, that’s up from six on January 20.

There have been a total of 1,428 cases of COVID-19 on Six Nations since the pandemic began in Mach 2020.

In the last seven days 92 people have tested positive for the virus, but Six Nations Health Services has stopped reporting those who have self-reported a positive result on a rapid antigen test.

62 per cent of the COVID-19 tests on Six Nations are coming back positive, which is up from 50 on January 25.

Six Nations Health Services will also no longer be tracking the positivity rates per 100,000 people in neighbouring communities because those municipalities have stopped testing the entire population, while Six Nations continues to offer testing to community members.

Vaccination rates remain the same at 50 per cent of people with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and 55 per cent with one dose.

“Due to changes in the availability of testing, driven by increasing COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant, case counts in this report are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Ontario. As such, data should be interpreted with caution,” Health Ontario’s daily epidemiology report said.

The province also reported 3,645 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 599 in ICU’s a drop from 626 on Tuesday. There were also 70 new deaths logged.

On January 24 Brantford reported another two deaths. There have been 10 deaths in the city this month, leaving the death count at 42. The Brant Community Health System (BCHS) which includes the Brantford General Hospital and the Willett urgent-care centre in Paris, reported 59 COVID patients in hospital, with six in critical care. There have been 7,639 in the city since the pandemic began.

Hamilton is reporting over 9,687 active cases and three fatalities in the last 24 hours. There are 78 people in Hamilton hospitals with the virus and 12 in ICU’s.

Haldimand-Norfolk is reporting 14 people in hospital and seven in the ICU. There was one new death bringing the number of fatalities to 61. There are 1050 active cases.

The province announced COVID-19 measures and restrictions will ease as of January 31 at 12:01 a.m. Six Nations moved to follow the provincials measures the month, but there is no word on if the new restrictions will apply to the community.

The limit for social gatherings will increase to 10 people in doors and 25 people outdoors. Capacity will increase to 50 per cent for Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments without dance facilities, retail stores, shopping malls, fitness facilities, gyms, meeting and even spaces. Cinemas, recreational amenities like amusement arks, casinos, bingo halls, galleries etc. Religious services, rites and ceremonies will also increase to 50 per cent capacity. Spectator sports, concerts and theatres can also operate at 50 per cent capacity or 500 people, which ever is smaller.

Proof of vaccination with the QR code will be be required off reserve, you do not need it at on reserve businesses or restaurants.

Restrictions will ease further on February 21 allowing for gathers of 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. They will ease again on March 14, indoor gatherings will be limited to 50 people with no limit on outdoor gatherings and all capacity restrictions on businesses will be lifted.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, like a headache, loss of taste, cold or flu-like symptoms book a COVID-19 test at the Assessment Centre online at www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or by phone at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909.

Six Nations members are strongly encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccination. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment visit www.sixnationscovid19.ca, or call the Vaccine Call Center at 226-227-9288.

For test results visit https://covid19results.ehealthontario.ca:4443/agree.

For anyone struggling and in need of support, the Six Nations Mobile Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day seven days a week at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204.

