Two Six Nations people facing drug charges

January 27, 2022 242 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-Six Nations Police arrested two Six Nations community members for theft and drug charges after spotting a known prohibited diver and active drug user.

On Thursday, January 20th, Six Nations Police officers saw a man driving a white Chevrolet Avalanche going northbound on Chiefswood Road. Police said they knew the man was currently violating the conditions of his recognizance order by driving, or having care and control of a vehicle.
Police followed the Avalanche until it pulled into a business, where the male was arrested. When Police opened the back passenger door of the Avalanche they saw a woman, who they also knew, in the act of using drugs. The woman was also arrested.
A Vehicle Identification Number check of the Chevrolet Avalanche showed it was reported stolen from the Niagara Region and after searching the car found cocaine, fentanyl and money.
Brady Frank Longboat, 25, from Ohsweken was charged with tampering with a vehicle identification number, possession of stolen property under $5,000, proceeds of crime under $5,000, two counts of fail to comply with release order: other than to attend court, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, fentanyl and cocaine as well as driving while under suspension.
Billie Eilene Powless, 26, from Ohsweken was charged with tampering with a vehicle identification number, possession of stolen property under $5,000, proceeds of crime under $5,000, three counts of fail to comply with release conditions and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, fentanyl and cocaine.

Both were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

 

 

