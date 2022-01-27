Williams Lake First Nation reveals signs of possible unmarked graves 

By Michael Potestio

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Williams Lake First Nation said it has found signs of possible unmarked graves at a former residential school in that community, located 288 kilometres northwest of Kamloops.

On Jan. 25, the band shared findings from an investigation into St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School and nearby Onward Ranch from the past eight months, which included archival research and interviews with residential school survivors.

Thousands of Indigenous students were required to attend St.

Joseph’s Mission which operated from 1891 to 1981 by the Catholic Oblates, who added the ranch to the holdings in 1964. Some of the school’s buildings are no longer standing.

The First Nation conducted a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) survey of 14 hectares of land around the ranch and school properties, finding 93 reflections displaying characteristics consistent with that of graves.

Project lead Whitney Spearing said some of the reflections may be connected to a historic cemetery on the property active during the operation of the school, but current data suggests 50 reflections are not associated to the cemetery. She said they are still investigating how the 93 potential sites correlate to the cemetery.

The First Nation was spurred to conduct the investigation after the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc band announced in May 2021 it had found signs of 200 probable unmarked graves on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. There has been no excavation done yet at the Tk’emlups site to determine with certainty if human remains are buried in the area searched by ground-penetrating radar.

At the Williams Lake First Nation, the survey was conducted inside and outside the cemetery, focusing on areas of the mission around the school building, barn and corrals, portions of the ranch and railroad right-of-way in the San Jose Valley. The search also incorporated aerial and terrestrial light detection and ranging sensors.

Spearing noted survivor interviews were critical to in determining specific target areas within a large search area and support the claims of deaths and disappearances of children from the school.

She said the search was complex as networks of utilities, abandoned infrastructure, building remnants and debris dot the landscape and were mapped through geophysical techniques to better target search areas.

More GPR surveys are to come, but Spearing emphasized no geophysical investigation can provide certainty into to the presence of human remains.

“Excavation is the only technique that will provide answers as to whether human remains are present in the St. Joseph’s Mission investigation area,” Spearing said.

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars said the band is working with the provincial government to protect the site and seeking government funding as it continues its investigation.

“This journey has led our investigation team into the darkest recesses of human behaviour. Our team has recorded not only stories involving the murder and disappearance of children and infants, they have listened to countless stories of systematic torture, starvation, rape and sexual assault of children at St. Joseph’s Mission,” he said.

Sellars said survivors recounted memories of an instructor being hired at the school to be a disciplinarian, children being beaten until they lost consciousness, forcible confinement, intentional starvation and exposure. Sellars said there were also accounts of unwanted babies of priests being burned in the incinerator.

Sellers said it’s important such investigations remain in the public eye.

The Tk’emlups discovery also launched investigations and findings of probable graves at other residential school sites in Canada, though some were in known cemeteries.

-with files from the Williams Lake Tribune

Michael Potestio is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the KAMLOOPS THIS WEEK. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada

