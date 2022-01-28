Call to join truckers in Ottawa failed when only two people showed up

Victoria Gray

Writer

NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER-A call for Six Nations community members to join the Convoy for Freedom headed to Ottawa was a bust.

The Commute to Ottawa organized by Reserves Across Turtle Island Support Convoy to Ottawa 2022 and Kaytee Martin on Facebook was supposed to leave the Six Nations Bingo Hall at 2 p.m. on January 27, but only two pick-up trucks with a total of three community members showed up.

The page administrator for Reserves Across Turtle Island Support Convoy to Ottawa 2022, Petunia Martn, did not go to the event because she had car trouble and was unable to get there.

“I was hoping to make an appearance before the set departure time with the help of a family member. Due to vehicle issues I was unable to drive myself,” she said in a Facebook message to Turtle Island News. “In the meantime I have burned tobacco with a prayer for those attending.”

Unfortunatley the people in the two vehicles who had messaged her several times weren’t aware of the cancellation.

One of the hopeful participants who wanted to remain anonymous said she had not heard from Martin. She planned to meet the convoy in Kitchener today, but when she heard a meeting was organized on the territory she thought it would be nice to join community members in fighting for “freedom.”

“I just want freedom from all this,” she said in reference to the pandemic mandates.

A transport truck did arrive at the hall about 10 minutes after the convoy was supposed to leave at 2 p.m., but the driver, who didn’t want to be named said he didn’t know much about the Convoy for Freedom travelling across Canada.

“I’m from Kitchener, I’m just here to make a delivery,” he said.

The Convoy for Freedom was started shortly after the Canadian government made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all cross boarder truck drivers, which came into effect January 15. The cross-country protest organized by Canada Unity made its way through Southern Ontario on Highway 401 on Thursday and saw a flurry of support on London and Kitchener overpasses and truck stops.

Canada Unity opposes the vaccine mandate and other COVID-19 mandates it calls infringements on their personal liberty.

The convoy is set to arrive in Ottawa over the weekend.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by Tamara Lich, who is a member of the Maverick Party, a federal party linked to the Alberta separatist movement, has collected more than $4.7 million for the convoy.

The GoFundMe released a statement on Tuesday that said the funds are frozen for the time being until organizers can provide the fundraising platform more details about the group and its plan for the funds and how they plan to manage them.

“We require that fundraisers be transparent about the flow of funds and have a clear plan for how those funds will be spent,” the GoFundMe statement said. “In this case, we are in touch with the organizer to verify that information. Funds will be safely held until the organizer is able to provide the documentation to our team about how funds will be properly distributed.”

