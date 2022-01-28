COVID-19 cases increasing on Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation

By Victoria Gray

Writer

COVID-19 cases are on the rise on Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) and community members are urged to report positive rapid antigen test results as well as getting vaccinated.

On January 27 Elected Chief Stacey Laforme made a statement in a Facebook video to update community members and announced several changes to the COVID-19 response.

There are currently five active cases of the virus, four people are in self-isolation and there have been two deaths and a total of 119 cases in the community since the beginning of the pandemic.

Laforme said the province is experiencing a backlog of tests, so if residents are using rapid tests, they hope residents will self-report.

“We are asking residents to please inform our Community Health Nurse Maggie Copeland if you have tested positive on a rapid test,” Laforme said.

He told residents if they identified themselves as a member of a First Nation it will speed up to the process. He also said after self reporting the rapid antigen test residents should seek out a PCR test at a COVID-19 assessment centre.

On January 6, MCFN temporarily stopped all programming and returned to essential services only while many services are running remotely including schools, but many are coming under review int he coming days.

Lifelong Learning programs, including Ekwaamjigenang Children’s Centre, EarlyON and Lloyd S. King Elementary School are remote; essential Social and Health Services programming, like Immunization Clinics will continue, with enhanced COVID-19 precautions; land management resources was deemed essential for Community Wellness applications and on-reserve status cards; payments will continue online or in person at the front desk of the Administration building and all other MCFN offices will hav a receptionist on-site from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“Chief and Council are currently looking at resuming regular in-office programming. Information will be shared as soon as an official date is determined. Chief and Council are also currently discussing the return to in-person programming for all Lifelong Learning programs, including Ekwaamjigenang Children’s Centre, EarlyON and Lloyd S. King Elementary School. A formal date for in-person learning will be announced as soon as possible,” Laforme said.

MCFN also announced on January 31 at 12:01 a.m. Laforme and council approved social gathering limits of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. New capacity limits will permit 50 per cent capacity in indoor settings, including restaurants, retail, fitness and religious services and ceremonies.

“Council is permitting OPP to answer reports of violations of the above precautions,” he said.

MCFN will host a children’s vaccine clinic on February 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MCFN Community Centre to deliver the Health Canada approved pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children five to 11.

To register, call Social and Health Services at 905-768-0141 ext. 240 or email vaccine@mncfn.ca on of before February 2 at 4 p.m. Any calls after the deadline will be placed on a stand-by list.

There are no clinics scheduled for those aged 12 to 17 and MCFN suggests people seek a vaccination off-reserve.

If members have questions about the vaccine they are encouraged to email vaccine@mncfn.ca and a member of the Community Health team will follow-up.

Please ensure you are always receiving information on the Vaccine from a reliable source to avoid the spread of misinformation. If you have received the Vaccine, you still must follow public health measures, which includes social distancing, masking, hand washing and staying within your own social bubble,” he said.

He also said data entry staffing shortages may cause a delay in getting vaccine certificates for third doses. He’s advising members that have previously provided consent and still don’t see it reflected in the provincial database, to email the vaccine@mncfn.ca with your name, address, date of birth and date your vaccine was given.

Members are asked to get a test if they have a fever or chills, a cough, shortness of breath, decreased of loss of taste or smell. They should also get tested if they experience two of the following symptoms together:ronny nose or nasal congestion, headache, extreme fatigue, sore throat, muscle aches or joint pain or gastrointestinal symptoms like vomiting of diarrhea.

If members test positive council has approved isolation guidelines of 14 days for an unvaccinated person who comes in contact with a positive case.

Members who test positive for COVID-19, who are double or triple vaccinated and are not immunocompromised, as well as children under 12 years of age, must self-isolate for at least five days after the days their symptoms start. Members may stop isolating after five days if they are symptom free for 24 hours.

To self report a positive case call Copeland at 905-516-7300 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For emergency assistance with Social and Health Programs, call 905-768-1181.

For Administrative support, contact Kerri L. King, Acting Chief Operating Officer / Executive Director of Operations at 289-527-0364.

“The MCFN Chief and Council are responsible for making decisions that affect the Membership. If you have any concerns, please contact any member of the table,” he said.

For more information about testing or symptoms call Haldimand Norfolk Public Health at 519-426-6170, ext. 9999, the Six Nations COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 1-855-977-7737 or 226-446-9909, Brant County Public Health at 519-751-5818 or at covid.assessment@bchsys.org or the West Haldimand General Hospital COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 905-768-3311, ext. 1113, to arrange testing.

For more information on MCFN clinics, contacts or COVID-19 guidelines visit http://mncfn.ca/.

