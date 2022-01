McKay Metis Group acquires Roughrider International in deal valued at $21 million 

By Jenna Hamilton

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Fort McKay Metis Nation’s business arm is expanding after buying out its partner, Roughrider International. Leaders wth McKay Metis Group (MMG) and the community say the move will bring more revenue and employment into the region.

The $21-million deal to take over Roughrider International includes the company’s 140 staff, which will bring MMG’s workforce to 220 people. The deal also includes Roughrider International’s equipment and current contracts.

The merger expands MMG’s services portfolio to now include fuel and lube distribution, heavy equipment rental, and repair and maintenance services to oilsands operations.

MMG expects gross revenue to grow between $140 million to $150 million as the new contracts are added the company. This is an increase from approximately $120 million in 2021.

“It’s significant because it’s really going to help accelerate the growth of the McKay Metis Group and grow our capacity at a level that we probably couldn’t do on our own if we started from scratch,” said Crystal Young, president and CEO of MMG, in an interview. “More profits for the group of companies means more profits going back to the community.”

Funds from MMG have helped fund parks in Fort McKay, supported affordable housing for community members and awarded scholarships to youth headed to post-secondary institutions.

Ron Quintal, president of Fort McKay Metis Nation and chairman of MMG’s board of directors, said in a Tuesday statement that the merger invests in the long-term future of the Fort McKay Metis people.

“We want to work alongside industry to make sure we continue to get that support,” said Young. “We continue to do a good job and they want to hire us, not because we are Aboriginal but because we are doing a great job.”

