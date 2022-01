Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19 - The Turtle Island News

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19

The announcement came this morning ( Monday Jan., 31, 2022) after the Prime Minister spent a weekend with his family. One of his children had tested positive for the virus last week . As a result he began a period of self-isolation.

The 50-year-old Liberal leader said while he tested positive, “I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted,” he wrote on Twitter. More to come.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page