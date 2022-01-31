Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19 - The Turtle Island News

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19

The announcement came this morning ( Monday Jan., 31, 2022) after the Prime Minister spent a weekend with his family. One of his children had tested positive for the virus last week . As a result he began a period of self-isolation.

The 50-year-old Liberal leader said while he tested positive, “I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted,” he wrote on Twitter. More to come.

