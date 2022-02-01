National News
ticker

Remaining protesters say they will not leave until all COVID restrictions are lifted

February 1, 2022 132 views

OTTAWA- Crowds have thinned out considerably on Parliament Hill and the surrounding area, where anti-COVID restrictions demonstrators have been protesting for days.

But those that remain say they are staying put until all the restrictions are lifted, with the president of the Ottawa Gatineau Hotel Association saying some protesters have been extending their stays at hotels, or are asking to rebook for the coming weekend.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said yesterday he will not meet with anyone involved, noting reports that some participants have been seen harassing local businesses, waving Nazi flags, defecating on residential lawns, urinating on National War Memorial and stealing food from the homeless.

The Ottawa Paramedic Association reported that paramedics asked for police escorts after rocks were hurled at an ambulance from a truck in the convoy.

But Conservative Deputy Leader Candice Bergen said Trudeau was “gaslighting” the protesters, who deserve the chance to be heard and be given some respect.

She said the protesters she met with from her home province of Manitoba on Sunday are “good people, patriotic, peace-loving.”

Canada Unity, the group behind the convoy, originated during the 2019 pro-pipeline convoy to Ottawa but morphed into an anti-COVID restrictions protest after the pandemic began.

The vaccine mandate for truckers that took effect on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border earlier this month added more fire to the demands and helped trigger the bigger convoy that descended on Ottawa in the last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2022.

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Manitoba Chief calls on province to halt Crown land auctions, give First Nations first option

February 1, 2022 60

By Dave Baxter Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A First Nations Chief is calling for the province…

Read more
National News

Letter campaign aims to protect Indigenous rights, stop potential Ring of Fire development 

January 31, 2022 90

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva  Local Journalism Initiative Reporter An Indigenous-led grassroots group has launched a letter-writing campaign…

Read more

Leave a Reply