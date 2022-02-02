Local News
Indigenous people bring message of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women to Ottawa Trucker rally

February 2, 2022 135 views
Truck convoy caught posting video of Cree round dance claiming it was Algonquin pow wow of support By Victoria Gray Writer Supporters of the Freedom Convoy 2022 are sharing a video of a Cree Round Dance on social media platforms claiming that it shows a drum ceremony in support of the convoy from Vancouver to Ottawa aimed at protesting COVID-19 health and safety mandates. Supporters claimed it was footage of an Algonquin pow wow showing support for the truckers convoy and cause, but the video, is four years old. The fake was uploaded by someone going by the name Jean-Pierre Carte, but the video has since been re-titled, but in two days the video gained 40,000 views. The video was originally posted in 2018 and comes from the Frog Lake…

