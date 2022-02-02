Indigenous snowboarder added to Canadian Olympic squad

By Sam Laskaris Writer As it turns out Liam Gill will not have to watch the Winter Olympics on television. That’s because Gill, a member of Liidlii Kue First Nation in the Northwest Territories, will actually be in China representing Canada at the Beijing Olympics. The Beijing Games begin on Friday, Feb. 4, and will continue until Feb. 20. Gill had originally been named as an alternate to the Canadian squad. But on Monday the Canadian Olympic Committee sent out a news release to announce Gill had officially been added to the team and that he would compete in the men’s snowboard halfpipe competition. Gill, who lives in Calgary, is replacing Derek Livingston of Aurora, Ont. on the Canadian club. Livingston suffered a lower-body injury on a recent training run…
