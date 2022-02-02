Local News
Language school costs rise by $1million to meet standards

February 2, 2022 127 views
Kawenni:io/Gaweni:yo Private School design. The school costs have increased by $1 million up to $17 million build.

By Victoria Gray Writer Kawenni:io/Gaweni:yo Private School building has increased in size and price. Ruby Jacobs and other members of the board of directors for the school gave a presentation to Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) at its General Council meeting on January 25 and said Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) updated its School Space Accommodations Standards in 2021, which forced the board to update the architectural plans for the school pushing the cost up $1 million. ISC officials also pointed out that the project did not have a completed feasibility study and having one may improve their chances for funding as well as update their design brief and submit a project approval request. Meanwhile elected Chief Mark Hill says he is continuing to fight for funding from the federal government….

