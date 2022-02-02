Price breaks silence and speaks to media after nearly seven months

By Sam Laskaris Writer Carey Price’s message was pretty clear. He just wants to play again for the Montreal Canadiens as soon as possible. But the 34-year-old goaltender, a member of Ulkatcho First Nation in British Columbia, is not sure when, or perhaps even if, that will happen again. Price, arguably one of the top goaltenders in the National Hockey League (NHL), staged a 13-minute press conference on Sunday in Montreal, primarily to give updates on his health. It was the first time Price had spoken to media members in almost seven months. Though the Canadiens had provided some news on their prized puckstopper since then, Price had not talked to the press since last July, after his Montreal squad was defeated in the fifth and final game of the…
