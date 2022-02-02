Local News
Six Nations economic development takes over talks after councillor claims not enough info

February 2, 2022 132 views

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) is taking over negotiations on the Lake Erie Connector Project after Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) found itself trapped in a stalemate. SNEC agreed to shift the talks to SNGRDC on the advice of Director of Lands and Resources, Lonnie Bomberry after SNEC met incamera on the issue four times with no decision. The decision didn’t come before Councillor Wendy Johnson publically admonished Bomberry at SNEC’s Political Liaison Committee meeting Jan., 24th. Bomberry’s Land Resources office also heads SNEC’s Consultation and Accommodation Process (CAP) team. Johnson charged Bomberry’s CAP team report had nothing in it and asked for more information on what CAP is working on. “When I read the report, it tells me nothing,” Johnson said. Bomberry asked…

