Six Nations Health Services reaches out to children and youth with wellness hour

February 2, 2022 61 views

By Victoria Gray Writer The COVID-19 pandemic has hit children hard on Six Nations, not necessarily because of the virus, but isolation is taking its toll. Six Nations Health Services, Child and Youth Health Team is doing their best to give kids a chance to socialize and have fun through its Wellness Hour for kids. The Wellness Hour will run virtually, throughout the month of February for children aged five to 12 and will include an activity, a healthy snack and time to socialize with other participants. Tracy On, a Six Nation Health Dietician, who will run the program said it’s a way to help get kids doing something more than schoolwork online. “I know kids are feeling a little stuck at home with nothing to do. We’re trying to…

