National News
Six Nations Police charge three in drug raid

February 2, 2022 1137 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police have charged three Ohsweken people with a series of drug related charges after raiding a First Line home and and a Tuscorora Road store front.
Police simultaneously executed the three search warrants Tuesday, February 1st, 2022,  under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
  Police entered the locations and took three people into custody. Ogwadeni:deo was contacted by police to assist with children found at both residences.
During the search of the 3 locations, police seized the following:
-Canadian currency
-Oxycodone
-Hydromorphone
-Pre-packaged baggies each containing Cocaine
-Digital scales
-Drug packaging
-Cell phones

As a result of the investigation, police are laying the following charges:

A 22- year- old female of Ohsweken is  charged with:
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine
Possession Under-Proceeds of Crime

A 35-year-old  Ohsweken man is  charged with:
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine
Possession Under- Proceeds of Crime
Breach Recognizance x5

A 49-year-old woman from Ohsweken is charged with:
Possession for the purpose of Trafficking-Cocaine
Possession for the purpose of Trafficking-Oxycodone
Possession for the purpose of Trafficking-Hydromorphone
Possession Under- Proceeds of Crime

Police continue to investigate.

