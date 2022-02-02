Six Nations working to get ahead of gypsy moths

By Victoria Gray Writer Six Nations will try to get ahead of the invasive gypsy moth population in 2022. The Six Nations Elected Council passed a motion to conduct a survey of the egg masses on the territory at the Political Liaison meeting on January 24 to help get a handle on how to deal with the invasive species that is native to Europe. Six Nations Wildlife and Stewardship Office will sign a $15,600 contract with Lallemand Inc./BIOFOREST to conduct the survey. Councillor Wendy Johnson asked why there was no tendering process or request for quotes. Darrin Jamieson, the chief administrative officer and Ana-Cecile Perez, the chief financial officer told councillors the contract did not go out to tender because there are very few companies that will conduct such a…