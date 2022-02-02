Snipers kicking off Arena Lacrosse League regular season Sunday

By Sam Laskaris Writer After a pair of delays, the Six Nations Snipers are looking to kick off their Arena Lacrosse League (ALL) regular season this weekend. The Snipers are scheduled to square off against the visiting Whitby Steelhawks in a Sunday (Feb. 6) afternoon contest. The opening faceoff for the match, which will be held at the Iroquois Lacrosse Arena (ILA) in Hagersville, is scheduled for 4 p.m. The Snipers, who had played a pair of exhibition contests back in December, had originally been scheduled to open their regular season prior to the Christmas holidays. But because the Omicron variant had COVID-19 cases skyrocketing in the province in December, ALL officials opted to move back the start of their season until January. The schedule for the Ontario-based circuit, which…



