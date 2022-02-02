Two Six Nations people facing drug charges

Six Nations Police arrested two Six Nations community members for theft and drug charges after spotting a known prohibited diver and active drug user. On Thursday, January 20th, Six Nations Police officers saw a man driving a white Chevrolet Avalanche going northbound on Chiefswood Road. Police said they knew the man was currently violating the conditions of his recognizance order by driving, or having care and control of a vehicle. Police followed the Avalanche until it pulled into a business, where the male was arrested. When Police opened the back passenger door of the Avalanche they saw a woman, who they also knew, in the act of using drugs. The woman was also arrested. A Vehicle Identification Number check of the Chevrolet Avalanche showed it was reported stolen from the…



