Local News
Police

Two Six Nations people facing drug charges

February 2, 2022 251 views

Six Nations Police arrested two Six Nations community members for theft and drug charges after spotting a known prohibited diver and active drug user. On Thursday, January 20th, Six Nations Police officers saw a man driving a white Chevrolet Avalanche going northbound on Chiefswood Road. Police said they knew the man was currently violating the conditions of his recognizance order by driving, or having care and control of a vehicle. Police followed the Avalanche until it pulled into a business, where the male was arrested. When Police opened the back passenger door of the Avalanche they saw a woman, who they also knew, in the act of using drugs. The woman was also arrested. A Vehicle Identification Number check of the Chevrolet Avalanche showed it was reported stolen from the…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

St. Paul’s Residential School memorial damaged, RCMP investigating 

February 2, 2022 49

By Charlie Carey Local Journalism Initiative Reporter North Vancouver RCMP are investigating after the memorial dedicated…

Read more
National News

Indigenous artists and Knowledge Keepers inspire new exhibition at North Vancouver’s Polygon Gallery

February 2, 2022 53

By Charlie Carey Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new exhibition at North Vancouver’s Polygon Gallery is…

Read more