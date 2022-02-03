National News
Driver deceased in Highway 54 collision

February 3, 2022 751 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON – A driver involved in a two vehicle collision on Highway 54  near Onondaga Road was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident today Thursday February 3, 2022.

 The accident occurred at about  7:47 a.m., with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)  Haldimand County detachment, Haldimand County Paramedic Services and Brant County Fire Services responding. One of the drivers was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other driver was not injured.The name of the deceased is not being released pending next of kin notification.

OPP continue to investigate and is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have information to assist with the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

