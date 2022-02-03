Fort Simpson high school students back in class after bomb threat

By Sarah Sibley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Students at ?????dl???? K???? Regional High School in Fort Simpson, N.W.T. headed back to class Wednesday afternoon after they were sent home due to a bomb threat.

N.W.T. RCMP stated in a news release that around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers responded to the threat, which was posted to an online website and noted by school administration.

School staff evacuated students from the building as a safety precaution.

Following an investigation, police determined the threat was not credible and cleared the school for classes to resume in the afternoon.

Sean Whelly, Fort Simpson’s mayor, told Cabin Radio he was informed the threat was made on social media by an individual who does not live in the community but knows people in Fort Simpson.

RCMP said they have requested help from an outside police agency as the suspect is not currently in the territory.

In a public letter posted to a community Facebook group, the school’s principal, Benjamin Adams, said the social media post was “brought to my attention immediately.”

“Our emergency procedures kicked in as soon as the threat came to my attention, where I evacuated students to the elementary school gymnasium and notified our local RCMP,” the letter states.

“Rest assured that everything is under control.”

Adams said the school’s district education board arranged buses to take students home early, and parents of students under the age of 16 were contacted.

“We take these threats very seriously and want to reassure parents that out students’ safety and well-being are paramount,” he wrote.

A school counsellor is available for students.

Elementary school students in Fort Simpson are said to have attended classes as usual on Wednesday.

The Dehcho Divisional Education Council was not immediately available for comment.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Fort Simpson RCMP at 867-695-111 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

