National News
Man charged after single vehicle collision in Caledonia

February 4, 2022 490 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON –  On February 2, 2022 at 11:24 p.m.,  Halidmand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)have charged a 30-year-old man with impaired driving after a single motor vehicle collision on Argyle Street South in Caledonia  Feb., 2, 2022.

OPP said while speaking with the driver, signs of alcohol consumption were detected. The individual was transported to an OPP detachment for additional testing.

As a result of the investigation, Omar Deen Kurd, 30, of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation is charged with Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus).

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga at a later date to answer to the charges.

 

 

 

