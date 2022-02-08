National News
Six Nations Police charge a man, searching for a woman after woman spots two stealing her vehicle

February 8, 2022

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-Six Nations Police have charged a 31-year-old Ohsweken man after a disturbance broke out at an Oak Street residence in Ohsweken.
Police said they received a disturbance call Friday, February 4th, 2022, at about 11:30 p.m. with a caller saying her vehicle was being stolen by a man and woman.
Upon arrival police said they were told by three victims that a female suspect had left on foot towards Bicentennial Trail while a man was at the back of a house on Bicentennial Trail, trying to break in.
Police said they located fresh tracks in the snow leading towards the back of the house where they saw a man standing on the back of the porch who was taken into custody while resisting with a weapon in his hand.
Police arrested the man for Break and Enter and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.
After searching the man police found scissors, a small bottle of unknown pills, a phone, and two knives on his person.
Charged was John Alexander Hill, 31, of Ohsweken. He was held for a bail hearing on the following charges:
Mischief under $5,000
Possession over $5,000
Assault with Weapon x 6
Dangerous Driving
Impaired Operation
Theft of Motor Vehicle
Breaking and Entering with Intent Breach Probation Operation while Prohibited x 5
Police continue to investigate for the female suspect.
If you or anyone you know has information about this investigation please contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppersbb.com

