Six Nations Police charge two after finding firearms and ammunition in vehicle

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND -Two men are facing assault and firearm charges after Six Nations police were flagged down by a pedestrian Saturday, Feb., 5, at about 2 a.m. who said he saw two men walking around Ohsweken not dressed for cold weather claiming they ran out of gas.

Police patrolled Ohsweken finding a “suspicious black pick-up truck” in the parking lot of a business on 4th Line Road.

Police said they pulled in behind the vehicle and two men immediately exited the truck. Police spoke with one man, a passenger who said he owned the truck and it had run out of gas. He asked for a ride home.

Police spoke with the male driver who was recognized as being wanted on outstanding warrants. The man was arrested after he tried to run away. Police later confirmed he had given a false name.

Police searched the truck and located two firearms and ammunition stored carelessly within it.

Police arrested the owner without incident for Weapons and Ammunition offences.

As a result of the investigation both accused were held for a bail hearing on the following charges:

Landon Thomas-Henry, 20, of Ohsweken:

Careless Storage of a Firearm/Ammunition x 3

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 3

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle x 2

Obstruct Peace Officer

Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest

Possession of Weapon obtained by Crime

Failing to Comply with Release Conditions x 5

Plus the 3 outstanding warrants for

1) Assault x 2, Assault with a Weapon x 2, Mischief under $5,000, and Fail to Comply with Undertaking

2) Break & Enter with Intent, Mischief over $5,000, Fail to Comply with Undertaking X 2

3) Fail to Appear

Camerin Hunter Reid, 20 of Ohsweken is facing charges of :

Careless Storage of a Firearm/Ammunition x 3

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x 3

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle x 2

Possession of Weapon obtained by Crime

