Haldimand-Norfolk tractor convoy avoids Six Nations after being warned not to come through community

February 9, 2022 4832 views
The larger anti mandates tractor convoy avoided Six Nations Saturday but four trucks emblazoned with Canadian flags did travel, rapidly, through the community on its way to Simcoe’s protest. (Photo by Jim C. Powless)

By Lynda Powless Editor A Haldimand to Norfolk tractor convoy in support of Ottawa’s truckers warned not to travel through Six Nations roadways during its expected convoy Saturday largely avoided the community. But four pickup trucks decorated with Canadian flags did fly through the community. The four trucks made their way quickly through Six Nations Saturday down Fourth Line and onto Chiefswood Road before hitting Townline and rejoining the convoy to Simcoe. The Simcoe convoy was mostly made up of about 200 cars pickup trucks and tractors that made their way to a former Zellers store parking lot on Highway 3. The convoy protested against COVID-19 restrictions and associated mandates including vaccine mandates and wearing of masks. The event was organized by Selkirk nurse Janelle Meredith who had visited the…

