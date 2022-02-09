Local News
Slider

Indigenous Athletes in the Olympics

February 9, 2022 53 views
Canada’s chef de mission Catriona Le May Doan, at a news conference in Beijing shows a drum she was presented with in a private ceremony in Calgary before her departure to China. The drum is being used at the Olympic games. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press) See sports inside.

Indigenous athletes among those aiming for medals at Beijing Olympics By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter There are four Indigenous athletes with Canadian connections that are chasing glory at the Beijing Olympics. Up until this week it appeared just three women’s hockey players with Indigenous ties to the country would be participating at the Games, which officially begins on Friday, Feb. 4 and continues until Feb. 20. On Monday Jan. 31, Snowboard Canada officials announced that Liam Gill, a member of Liidlii Kue First Nation in the Northwest Territories, would be competing in Beijing. Gill had previously been named as an alternate for the Canadian squad and was not expecting to go to China for the Olympics. But he found himself packing his bags and heading to Beijing after…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Northwest B.C. pipeline opposition group submits report on militarization of Indigenous land to UN panel 

February 9, 2022 44

By Binny Paul, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Gidimt’en Checkpoint, the group opposing the construction of the…

Read more
National News

Mount Edziza Conservancy in northwest B.C. renamed to Ice Mountain Tenh D?etle

February 9, 2022 38

By Binny Paul Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Mount Edziza Conservancy in northern B.C. has officially been…

Read more