Indigenous Athletes in the Olympics

Indigenous athletes among those aiming for medals at Beijing Olympics By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter There are four Indigenous athletes with Canadian connections that are chasing glory at the Beijing Olympics. Up until this week it appeared just three women’s hockey players with Indigenous ties to the country would be participating at the Games, which officially begins on Friday, Feb. 4 and continues until Feb. 20. On Monday Jan. 31, Snowboard Canada officials announced that Liam Gill, a member of Liidlii Kue First Nation in the Northwest Territories, would be competing in Beijing. Gill had previously been named as an alternate for the Canadian squad and was not expecting to go to China for the Olympics. But he found himself packing his bags and heading to Beijing after…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Yearly Subscription – Corporate members only.

Add Your Voice