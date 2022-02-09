Ohsweken couple win $250,000 in OLG’s Big Spin Instant Game

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-A Six Nations couple are $250,000 richer today ( Feb., 9, 2022) after cashing in a winning ticket in the Big Spin Instant game at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Frederick (Fred) and Linda Johnson of Ohsweken said they usually play the lottery once a week. “We are very excited and thrilled about this win,” they shared while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up their winnings. The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Argyle Street in Caledonia. They plan to purchase a new car and save their winnings.

THE BIG SPIN INSTANT game is an exciting $5 game that combines popular scratch play with prizes revealed in-store by an animated spinning wheel on the lottery terminal screen and potentially, an in-person spin on THE BIG SPIN Wheel at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

