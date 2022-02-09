Local News
Ontario First Nations Speak Out Against Anti Vaxx Convoy In Ottawa

February 9, 2022 76 views

By Jeremy Appel Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Algonquin Nation has issued a statement saying that it does not in any capacity support the far-right trucker convoy that has been occupying its traditional lands, APTN News reports. Since last week, thousands of people and hundreds of vehicles have occupied downtown Ottawa in what they say is an effort to have all COVID restrictions across Canada removed. However, reporting from the Canadian Anti-Hate Network shows that the convoy has been organized by figures with a host of racist and white supremacist connections. The letter specifically references supporters of the convoy’s establishment of a teepee in Confederation Park. Although there are Indigenous individuals who support the convoy, the First Nations’ leadership wants to clarify that it doesn’t have its endorsement. “The actions that…

